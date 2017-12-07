R. Kelly's Atlanta homes burglarized

Story highlights Police say two homes rented by the singer were burglarized

(CNN) A man who police said did some work for singer R. Kelly is now wanted for allegedly burglarizing two Atlanta area homes rented by the singer.

The Johns Creek Police Department said on Thursday it had secured arrest warrants for Alfonso Walker of Lawrenceville on charges related to the theft of items from two residences rented by Kelly that are in the city of Johns Creek, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta.

"On November 26, 2017, a housekeeper employed by Mr. Kelly contacted the Johns Creek Police Department to report she found the house ransacked and emptied of belongings when she arrived to clean the residence," according to a news release provided by the police. "Members of the Kelly organization advised officers of another residence in the city rented by Mr. Kelly. Officers found that residence burglarized and property removed as well."

According to the police report, a neighbor of one of the homes told officers he observed a group of men "loading furniture and other belongings from the residence into several cars and vans."

Authorities said Walker, who is known as "Doc," is wanted on two counts each of burglary, theft by taking and theft by deception.

