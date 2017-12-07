Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about their family drama

Story highlights McNearney said she cried watching Kimmel's monologue

(CNN) As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.

McNearney told the Hollywood Reporter that while she was on maternity leave with their newborn son William (whom they call Billy), she was still receiving work email in May when she noticed she hadn't received one about that night's monologue.

Instead her husband told her "I just want you to watch."

"So, there I am, in my living room breastfeeding Billy with my mom beside me, and we're watching," she said. "I sobbed through the entire thing. I couldn't believe the strength that it took to tell that story a week after it happened."

Kimmel had tearfully talked of Billy's birth on April 21 with a serious heart issue and used it as a plea to ensure that healthcare in this country was affordable for everyone.

