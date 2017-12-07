Lindsay Lohan wants a big-screen 'Mean Girls' sequel even more than you

Story highlights The world needs a theater sequel, Lohan said

But creator Tina Fey doesn't sound like it's going to happen

(CNN) We have "Mean Girls" the musical, and now Lindsay Lohan wants a big-screen sequel.

The star was in New York City on Wednesday for the Daily Mail's holiday party, and she had lots to say on the red carpet about wanting a theater follow-up to the now-legendary 2004 film.

"'Mean Girls 2,' the movie, this is the importance," Lohan told E! "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!"

A musical based on the film and helmed by its creator, Tina Fey, premiered for a five-week run at Washington's National Theater on October 31 and will soon head to Broadway.

