Academy board establishes new standards of conduct post-Weinstein

(CNN) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has established new standards of conduct for its members after allegations of sexual misconduct have roiled Hollywood in recent months.

Academy chief executive officer Dawn Hudson sent a letter to its members Wednesday night outlining the standards expected to be upheld by the roughly 8,500 members.

The letter said a special task force was formed to draft the standards.

"Over the course of weeks, the task force consulted with professors of ethics, business, philosophy, and law from Georgetown, Harvard, Notre Dame, and Stanford, as well as experts in human resources and sexual harassment," the letter said. "We met with our counterparts at the Television Academy and BAFTA, and, for reference, we also reviewed the codes of conduct of other organizations, including AFI, Film Independent, and UCLA."

The industry has been rocked by scandals that has reverberated beyond Hollywood since October when the New York Times and the New Yorker broke stories that included explosive sexual misconduct allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Some women have accused him of rape.