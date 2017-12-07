CNN 10 - December 8, 2017

This Friday on CNN 10, we're reporting on what could become one of California's most destructive wildfires ever. Also featured: resignation announcements from two U.S. congressmen. And with the 2018 Olympic Winter Games just over two months away, we're explaining some of the unique challenges facing the host country.

1. What is the name of the former U.S. national security adviser and U.S. Army lieutenant-general who recently pleaded guilty to one count of lying to government investigators?

2. In the early hours of Saturday, December 2, what chamber of the U.S. Congress passed a bill to reform the nation's tax code?

3. This week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, Israel to what other city?

4. This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration's latest travel restrictions could fully take effect for the time being. It impacts travelers from how many countries?

5. In what U.S. state would you find the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, which President Trump announced he would reduce in size?

6. What country's national team was banned from the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, though some of its athletes could still be allowed to compete?

7. What two U.S. companies are involved in what's set to be the largest health insurance deal in history?

8. On what date did the Japanese military attack the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, bringing America into World War II?

9. What is the name of the hot, dry winds that typically blow across California from the desert in the fall, threatening to worsen wildfires?

10. The site of the 2018 Winter Olympics is located about 50 miles away from the border between what two countries?

