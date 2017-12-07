(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Sen. Al Franken to resign in coming weeks
Amid growing sexual harassment allegations and mounting pressure from colleagues, the Minnesota Democrat said he would resign and took a jab at President Trump in a speech from the Senate floor.
Trump's Jerusalem decision fallout
Dozens of people were injured in the West Bank as protests erupted there and in other towns, including Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Ramallah. During demonstrations, the leader of Hamas called for a new intifada.
California wildfires fueled by dangerous winds
More than 116,000 acres have burned in the Southern California region. Dry weather coupled with the strong Santa Ana winds are hampering firefighting efforts and making the blazes more explosive. The four raging fires have driven about 110,000 people out of their homes.
Officer who killed Walter Scott gets 20-year sentence
Michael Slager is sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for the second-degree murder of an unarmed black man.
Australia legalizes same-sex marriage
Marriage equality cleared the final hurdle after Australia's Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage after years of political jockeying and public debate.
In other news
-- 2017 may become the year of the Bitcoin, but does anyone know why? The cryptocurrency has been breaking records, surging above $16,000.
-- A woman has crescent-shaped eye damage after viewing the solar eclipse in what doctors think were defunct viewing glasses.
-- Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year, especially in the South.
-- Lindsay Lohan is pushing for a "Mean Girls" sequel, but Tina Fey is the only one who can decide to bring "fetch" back.