What are the Santa Ana winds?

(CNN) Dry conditions and the Santa Ana winds are being blamed for at least five fast-moving wildfires that have burned more than 65,000 acres in Southern California.

But what are they, exactly?

The winds often pass through Santa Ana Canyon, east of Los Angeles; thus the name.

The weather condition is most common in the period of October through March when the desert is relatively cold, and the winds develop as high pressure builds over the Great Basin in Nevada, according to the UCLA Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

As the cold air there begins to descend, it's forced downslope toward the Pacific Ocean, causing it to compress and warm as it falls. The air starts out dry, but the relative humidity decreases as the temperature increases, causing the air to end up even drier once it reaches sea level.

The air gains speed as it goes through passes and canyons. The result is the strong, hot Santa Ana winds, which increase the potential for wildfires by drying out vegetation. The winds also accelerate the speed of wildfires once they start.