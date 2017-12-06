5 things for December 6: Jerusalem, Olympics, John Conyers, Roy Moore, wildfires

(CNN) Is a home-repair job hanging over your head? Just wait. In the future, houses might just fix themselves. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Jerusalem

President Trump is expected to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel today. Then, the world will hold its breath. The expected announcement, which also would include moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, would upend 70 years of international consensus and, many argue, stop the Mideast peace process in its tracks.

But the White House says the move is a "recognition of reality" that Jerusalem has long been the seat of power in Israel. It also helps the President keep one of his biggest campaign promises, and it's being cheered by his political base here and by many Israelis, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

