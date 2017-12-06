Breaking News

The top Facebook moment of 2017? International Women's Day

By Cassandra Santiago and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Wed December 6, 2017

Demonstrators fill a barricaded space along New York&#39;s Fifth Avenue during an International Women&#39;s Day rally on Wednesday, March 8. Events have been scheduled around the world to celebrate women&#39;s accomplishments and call attention to women&#39;s issues.
Demonstrators fill a barricaded space along New York's Fifth Avenue during an International Women's Day rally on Wednesday, March 8. Events have been scheduled around the world to celebrate women's accomplishments and call attention to women's issues.
People in Washington march near the White House from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park.
People in Washington march near the White House from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park.
Women in Istanbul march down Istiklal Avenue.
Women in Istanbul march down Istiklal Avenue.
A statue of a defiant girl faces Wall Street&#39;s charging bull sculpture in New York. &quot;Fearless Girl&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/07/news/girl-statue-wall-street-bull/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was installed on Tuesday&lt;/a&gt; by State Street Global Advisors. The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients&#39; corporate boards.
A statue of a defiant girl faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture in New York. "Fearless Girl" was installed on Tuesday by State Street Global Advisors. The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients' corporate boards.
People gather outside City Hall in San Francisco.
People gather outside City Hall in San Francisco.
Activist Tamika Mallory sits in the back of a police van after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. &quot;Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/womensmarch/status/839558787753263104&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted the Women&#39;s March organization.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;We will not be silent.&quot;
Activist Tamika Mallory sits in the back of a police van after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. "Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience," tweeted the Women's March organization. "We will not be silent."
Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, hosted a White House luncheon for International Women&#39;s Day.
Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, hosted a White House luncheon for International Women's Day.
Demonstrators rally in Melbourne.
Demonstrators rally in Melbourne.
Women in Seoul, South Korea, protest gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.
Women in Seoul, South Korea, protest gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.
Advocates for women&#39;s rights march in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Advocates for women's rights march in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Women hold a banner as they protest in front of the United Nations building in Sanaa, Yemen.
Women hold a banner as they protest in front of the United Nations building in Sanaa, Yemen.
Trade union members show solidarity for female workers outside the union headquarters in Pamplona, Spain.
Trade union members show solidarity for female workers outside the union headquarters in Pamplona, Spain.
Demonstrator Katie Bush joins a rally outside City Hall in San Francisco. She works for YouTube and got the day off to participate. &quot;Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country,&quot; she said. &quot;I hope this message goes to Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up.&quot;
Demonstrator Katie Bush joins a rally outside City Hall in San Francisco. She works for YouTube and got the day off to participate. "Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country," she said. "I hope this message goes to Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up."
Brazilian airline pilot Gabriela Carneiro Duarte, third from right, walks with her all-female crew before departing for a flight in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazilian airline pilot Gabriela Carneiro Duarte, third from right, walks with her all-female crew before departing for a flight in Rio de Janeiro.
A mandala made of salt is displayed at a shopping mall in Milan, Italy.
A mandala made of salt is displayed at a shopping mall in Milan, Italy.
People in Bucharest, Romania, lie on the ground during a performance to raise awareness about women killed by their partners.
People in Bucharest, Romania, lie on the ground during a performance to raise awareness about women killed by their partners.
A protester in Washington holds up a sign.
A protester in Washington holds up a sign.
Members of a women&#39;s group face off against female police officers as they shout anti-American slogans near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines. Many protesters this year have turned out to voice their disagreement with the policies and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, especially regarding women&#39;s issues.
Members of a women's group face off against female police officers as they shout anti-American slogans near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines. Many protesters this year have turned out to voice their disagreement with the policies and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, especially regarding women's issues.
A Palestinian artist applies the final touches to a street mural in Gaza City.
A Palestinian artist applies the final touches to a street mural in Gaza City.
A woman helps a boy light a candle in Hong Kong.
A woman helps a boy light a candle in Hong Kong.
A member of the Italian special police known as the Carabinieri stands at attention during an event in Rome.
A member of the Italian special police known as the Carabinieri stands at attention during an event in Rome.
Women shout slogans during a march in Kiev, Ukraine.
Women shout slogans during a march in Kiev, Ukraine.
Women wear traditional Punjabi dresses as they dance during an event in Amritsar, India.
Women wear traditional Punjabi dresses as they dance during an event in Amritsar, India.
Women in Lagos, Nigeria, protest against sexual violence.
Women in Lagos, Nigeria, protest against sexual violence.
Commemorative T-shirts are displayed in Washington. In the United States, women were encouraged to take the day off from paid and unpaid labor in a strike billed as &quot;A Day Without a Woman.&quot;
Commemorative T-shirts are displayed in Washington. In the United States, women were encouraged to take the day off from paid and unpaid labor in a strike billed as "A Day Without a Woman."
(CNN)This, indeed, was the year of the woman. From the Women's March in January to the #MeToo revelations, 2017 has seen social campaigns lead to social change around women's issues.

It's only fitting then that the biggest topic on the biggest social network this year was International Women's Day.
Facebook says the March 8 event was its most-discussed moment of the year.
"This was the No. 1 most talked-about moment in 2017, doubling from last year, with people around the world talking, sharing and posting in celebration of women and related issues," the social network said.
    International Women's Day, which started in the early 1900s, is an annual celebration recognizing women's economic, political and social achievements. It also serves to highlight the ongoing struggle for gender equality worldwide.
    Women around the world marked the day by wearing red to work, going on strike or joining rallies calling for equal rights.
    Here are the other big moments on Facebook this year. (Note: Facebook didn't rank these events in any particular order.)
    -- Super Bowl 51: The social network said there were more than 262 million views of Super Bowl-related videos on the platform.
    -- The Las Vegas attack
    -- The Mexico earthquake
    -- Hurricane Harvey: Facebook said users raised more than $20 million in the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis this year.
    -- One Love Manchester: The benefit concert was the most-viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017.
    -- Total Solar Eclipse
    -- The Women's March on Washington: It was the largest Facebook event for a single cause.