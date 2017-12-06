The top Facebook moment of 2017? International Women's Day

Photos: International Women's Day Demonstrators fill a barricaded space along New York's Fifth Avenue during an International Women's Day rally on Wednesday, March 8. Events have been scheduled around the world to celebrate women's accomplishments and call attention to women's issues. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day People in Washington march near the White House from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women in Istanbul march down Istiklal Avenue. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A statue of a defiant girl faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture in New York. "Fearless Girl" was installed on Tuesday by State Street Global Advisors. The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients' corporate boards. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day People gather outside City Hall in San Francisco. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Activist Tamika Mallory sits in the back of a police van after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. "Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience," tweeted the Women's March organization. "We will not be silent." Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, hosted a White House luncheon for International Women's Day. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Demonstrators rally in Melbourne. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women in Seoul, South Korea, protest gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Advocates for women's rights march in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women hold a banner as they protest in front of the United Nations building in Sanaa, Yemen. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Trade union members show solidarity for female workers outside the union headquarters in Pamplona, Spain. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Demonstrator Katie Bush joins a rally outside City Hall in San Francisco. She works for YouTube and got the day off to participate. "Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country," she said. "I hope this message goes to Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up." Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Brazilian airline pilot Gabriela Carneiro Duarte, third from right, walks with her all-female crew before departing for a flight in Rio de Janeiro. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A mandala made of salt is displayed at a shopping mall in Milan, Italy. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day People in Bucharest, Romania, lie on the ground during a performance to raise awareness about women killed by their partners. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A protester in Washington holds up a sign. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Members of a women's group face off against female police officers as they shout anti-American slogans near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines. Many protesters this year have turned out to voice their disagreement with the policies and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, especially regarding women's issues. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A Palestinian artist applies the final touches to a street mural in Gaza City. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A woman helps a boy light a candle in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day A member of the Italian special police known as the Carabinieri stands at attention during an event in Rome. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women shout slogans during a march in Kiev, Ukraine. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women wear traditional Punjabi dresses as they dance during an event in Amritsar, India. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: International Women's Day Women in Lagos, Nigeria, protest against sexual violence. Hide Caption 24 of 25