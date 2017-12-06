The top Facebook moment of 2017? International Women's Day

International Women's Day
Demonstrators fill a barricaded space along New York's Fifth Avenue during an International Women's Day rally on Wednesday, March 8. Events have been scheduled around the world to celebrate women's accomplishments and call attention to women's issues.
People in Washington march near the White House from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park.
Women in Istanbul march down Istiklal Avenue.
People gather outside City Hall in San Francisco.
Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, hosted a White House luncheon for International Women's Day.
Demonstrators rally in Melbourne.
Women in Seoul, South Korea, protest gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.
Advocates for women's rights march in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Women hold a banner as they protest in front of the United Nations building in Sanaa, Yemen.
Trade union members show solidarity for female workers outside the union headquarters in Pamplona, Spain.
Demonstrator Katie Bush joins a rally outside City Hall in San Francisco. She works for YouTube and got the day off to participate. "Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country," she said. "I hope this message goes to Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up."
Brazilian airline pilot Gabriela Carneiro Duarte, third from right, walks with her all-female crew before departing for a flight in Rio de Janeiro.
A mandala made of salt is displayed at a shopping mall in Milan, Italy.
People in Bucharest, Romania, lie on the ground during a performance to raise awareness about women killed by their partners.
A protester in Washington holds up a sign.
Members of a women's group face off against female police officers as they shout anti-American slogans near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines. Many protesters this year have turned out to voice their disagreement with the policies and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, especially regarding women's issues.
A Palestinian artist applies the final touches to a street mural in Gaza City.
A woman helps a boy light a candle in Hong Kong.
A member of the Italian special police known as the Carabinieri stands at attention during an event in Rome.
Women shout slogans during a march in Kiev, Ukraine.
Women wear traditional Punjabi dresses as they dance during an event in Amritsar, India.
Women in Lagos, Nigeria, protest against sexual violence.
Commemorative T-shirts are displayed in Washington. In the United States, women were encouraged to take the day off from paid and unpaid labor in a strike billed as "A Day Without a Woman."