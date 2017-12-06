Breaking News

'This Is Us' star finds heroes in unexpected places

By Melonyce McAfee, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Wed December 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN&#39;s Anderson Cooper returns to co-host the 11th annual &quot;CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,&quot; airing live on CNN Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Joining Cooper as co-host is ABC&#39;s Kelly Ripa. The duo will emcee the star-studded show from New York&#39;s iconic American Museum of Natural History.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
CNN's Anderson Cooper returns to co-host the 11th annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," airing live on CNN Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Joining Cooper as co-host is ABC's Kelly Ripa. The duo will emcee the star-studded show from New York's iconic American Museum of Natural History.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Among this year&#39;s celebrity presenters is actor Sterling K. Brown of NBC&#39;s family drama &quot;This Is Us.&quot;
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Among this year's celebrity presenters is actor Sterling K. Brown of NBC's family drama "This Is Us."
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Actor Diane Lane will return to salute the CNN Heroes this year.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Actor Diane Lane will return to salute the CNN Heroes this year.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Actor and rapper Common will perform alongside singer Andra Day to salute this year&#39;s CNN Heroes.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Actor and rapper Common will perform alongside singer Andra Day to salute this year's CNN Heroes.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Andra Day and Common will perform their song &quot;Stand Up for Something&quot; during the tribute show.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Andra Day and Common will perform their song "Stand Up for Something" during the tribute show.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Veteran actor John Lithgow will bring his talents to New York&#39;s American Museum of Natural History for the All-Star Tribute.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Veteran actor John Lithgow will bring his talents to New York's American Museum of Natural History for the All-Star Tribute.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
&quot;Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot; actor Samira Wiley will be on hand to honor the 2017 CNN Heroes on December 17.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
"Handmaid's Tale" actor Samira Wiley will be on hand to honor the 2017 CNN Heroes on December 17.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
&quot;Burning Sands&quot; actor Alfre Woodard will take part in the 2017 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
"Burning Sands" actor Alfre Woodard will take part in the 2017 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan might bring Hot Pockets to the tribute show.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan might bring Hot Pockets to the tribute show.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
&quot;Paint It Black&quot; actor Amber Tamblyn joins the other celebs to salute 2017 CNN Heroes.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
"Paint It Black" actor Amber Tamblyn joins the other celebs to salute 2017 CNN Heroes.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Young actor Gaten Matarazzo of &quot;Stranger Things&quot; is set to attend the 11th annual All-Star Tribute.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Young actor Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" is set to attend the 11th annual All-Star Tribute.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Brooklynn Prince, who appeared in the film &quot;The Florida Project,&quot; will be on hand to honor this year&#39;s top 10 CNN Heroes.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Brooklynn Prince, who appeared in the film "The Florida Project," will be on hand to honor this year's top 10 CNN Heroes.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Iain Armitage, who acted in HBO&#39;s &quot;Big Little Lies,&quot; will also celebrate the 2017 CNN Heroes.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2017 celebrity presenters
Iain Armitage, who acted in HBO's "Big Little Lies," will also celebrate the 2017 CNN Heroes.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 02 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 05 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 04 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 03 cnn heroes 2017 celebs john lithgow nbc06 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 07 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 08 cnn heroes 2017 celebs Amber Tamblyn09 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 10 cnn heroes 2017 celebs 11 cnn heroes 2017 celebs

Story highlights

  • The 2017 CNN Hero of the Year will be announced at 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' on December 17
  • Celebrity presenters include Sterling K. Brown, Diane Lane, Alfre Woodard and Jim Gaffigan

(CNN)Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown regularly turns in three-tissue performances on NBC's "This Is Us." Now he'll help present the emotionally stirring stories of 10 regular people working to improve the world one community at a time.

Sterling K. Brown in &quot;This Is Us&quot;
Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us"
Brown joins Oscar-nominated actress Diane Lane, Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow, Emmy-nominated actress Samira Wiley, Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard and Emmy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan to commemorate the 11th annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" on Sunday, December 17.
ABC's Kelly Ripa will join CNN's Anderson Cooper to host the show, which airs live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET from New York's American Museum of Natural History.
    Actors Amber Tamblyn of "Paint It Black," Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things," Brooklynn Prince of "The Florida Project" and Iain Armitage of "Big Little Lies" are among the celebrity presenters helping celebrate this year's CNN Heroes.
    The event will be capped off by Grammy-nominated soul singer Andra Day and Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Common, who will perform their hit song "Stand Up for Something."
    Read More
    You can vote for your favorite top 10 CNN Hero here. The hero with the most votes will be named "CNN Hero of the Year" during the All-Star Tribute and receive $100,000 for his or her cause.
    The top 10 CNN Heroes will be honored for these projects:

    Stan Hays

    Stan Hays, a Grand Champion pitmaster, uses his barbecuing skills to feed people in need during disasters through Operation BBQ Relief.
    Learn more

    Samir Lakhani

    Samir Lakhani established the Eco-Soap Bank, which recycles used hotel soap for better hygiene and job creation in Cambodia.
    Learn more

    Jennifer Maddox

    Jennifer Maddox's Chicago after-school program, Future Ties, provides a safe space for more than 100 children to learn, grow and succeed.
    Learn more

    Andrew Manzi

    Andrew Manzi's nonprofit, Warrior Surf, provides free six-week surf camps for veterans and their families, complete with therapy sessions on the beach.
    Learn more

    Rosie Mashale

    Rosie Mashale and the organization Baphumelele provide care for more than 5,000 orphaned, abandoned or sick children, many of whom have lost parents to AIDS.
    Learn more

    Leslie Morissette

    Leslie Morissette's project, Grahamtastic Connection, gives computers, iPads and robots to ill kids so they stay connected to friends, family and school.
    Learn more

    Mona Patel

    Mona Patel created the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, which offers peer support, education, recreation and financial help for prosthetic limbs.
    Learn more

    Khali Sweeney

    At Khali Sweeney's Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program, around 100 children get training and academic tutoring five days a week.
    Learn more

    Aaron Valencia

    Aaron Valencia's nonprofit, Lost Angels Children's Project, is an after-school program that focuses on classic car restoration.
    Learn more

    Amy Wright

    Amy Wright's popular North Carolina shop, Bitty and Beau's Coffee, employs 40 people with disabilities.
    Learn more
    Beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, donations made to the designated nonprofit organization of each Top 10 CNN Hero, via CNNHeroes.com and crowdrise.com/cnnheroes, will be matched up to $50,000 per Hero.
    Now in its 11th year, the Peabody Award and Emmy-winning "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" has profiled more than 300 heroes and has received upward of 85,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.
    "Like" CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter, and use hashtag #CNNHeroes. Behind-the-scenes images can be viewed on the CNN Heroes Instagram account.
    And don't forget to vote!