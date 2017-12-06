Christian Bale and more to salute CNN Heroes

Story highlights The 2017 CNN Hero of the Year will be announced at 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' on December 17

Celebrity presenters include Christian Bale, Sterling K. Brown, Diane Lane, Alfre Woodard and Jim Gaffigan

(CNN) Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown regularly turns in three-tissue performances on NBC's "This Is Us." Now he'll help present the emotionally stirring stories of 10 regular people working to improve the world one community at a time.

Brown joins Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale, Oscar-nominated actress Diane Lane, Emmy-nominated actress Samira Wiley, Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard and Emmy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan to commemorate the 11th annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" on Sunday, December 17.

ABC's Kelly Ripa will join CNN's Anderson Cooper to host the show, which airs live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET from New York's American Museum of Natural History.

Actors Amber Tamblyn of "Paint It Black," Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things," Brooklynn Prince of "The Florida Project" and Iain Armitage of "Big Little Lies" are among the celebrity presenters helping celebrate this year's CNN Heroes.