A look at the California wildfires' jaw-dropping numbers

(CNN) Barely two months after the wine country fires charred Northern California, the state is once again staring down a spate of wildfires, this time in Southern California. These fires are fueled by some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in recent memory. Here are some eye-popping numbers from these newest fires:

Growing huge ...

The Thomas Fire, the largest of the blazes, is burning through Ventura County toward Los Angeles and is now more than twice the size of Washington, D.C. and showing no signs of slowing. The Thomas Fire is more than three times the size of the Tubbs Fire (36,807 acres), which was the most destructive of the fires in Napa and Sonoma counties back in October.

... really fast ...

The Thomas Fire is moving fast. It grew about 31,000 acres in about 9 hours -- that's nearly an acre per second the fire was spreading. That rate would burn through Manhattan's Central Park in about 14 minutes. As of Thursday evening, the fire had grown to 115,000 acres. While it's nowhere big as the Thomas Fire, the Lilac Fire 45 miles north of San Diego grew exponentially Thursday, from 100 acres to 4,100 in less than 12 hours.

Read More