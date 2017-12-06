A look at the California wildfires' jaw-dropping numbers

(CNN) Barely two months after the wine country fires charred Northern California, the state is once again staring down a spate of wildfires, this time in Southern California. These fires are fueled by some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in recent memory. Here are some eye-popping numbers from these newest fires:

Growing huge ...

The Thomas fire, the largest of the blazes, is burning through Ventura County and it's now four times the size of Manhattan and showing no signs of slowing down.

... really fast

The Thomas fire is moving fast. It had grown about 31,000 acres in about 9 hours -- that's nearly an acre per second the fire was spreading. That rate would burn through Manhattan's Central Park in about 15 minutes. As of early Wednesday the Thomas fire had grown to 65,000 acres.

