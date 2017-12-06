Breaking News

Russia ban adds to South Korea's Winter Olympics woes

By James Griffiths and Jake Kwon, CNN

Updated 2:37 AM ET, Wed December 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics
Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics

    JUST WATCHED

    Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics 01:05

Story highlights

  • Many prominent Russian athletes suggest they will not compete as neutrals
  • Visitors to South Korea are down almost 25% compared to last year

(CNN)South Korean Olympic organizers have expressed shock after Russia was banned from taking part in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The absence of one of the world's major winter sports powers from the competition adds another stress for the hosts, who are already dealing with lackluster ticket sales in the shadow of the ongoing North Korea crisis.
Lee Hee-beom, President of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee, said in a radio interview Tuesday he did not expect the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "to go this far."
    "We plan to meet with the chairman of the IOC and deliver our message. The message that it's better to allow as many nations, as many athletes to compete," he told South Korea's CBS Radio.
    Evgenia Medvedeva is one of several Russian athletes who indicated they may boycott the Games rather than compete as neutrals.
    Evgenia Medvedeva is one of several Russian athletes who indicated they may boycott the Games rather than compete as neutrals.

    'Murder of our national sport'

    Read More
    Under the IOC's ruling, which found Russia had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules, "clean" sportspeople will be able to participate in the Games under the designation "Olympic Athlete from Russia" (OAR).
    Lee said the organizing committee respects the IOC's decision, and that allowing Russians to compete in a personal capacity was the next best option, beyond full participation.
    Some prominent Russian Olympians say they haven't yet decided if they'll compete.
    Evgenia Medvedeva, a two-time world figure-skating champion, told reporters after the IOC's decision that it was "too early" for her to decide whether she would take part.
    Figure skating is one of the most popular Winter Olympics events, and the loss of Medvedeva -- widely tipped for a gold medal -- would be a major blow to fans.
    In a speech to the IOC panel before the ruling came down, Medvedeva seemed to indicate she would not compete as a neutral athlete, saying she "could not accept" that option.
    "I am proud of my country, it is a great honor for me to represent it at the Games," she said. "It gives strength and inspires me during the performances."
    Medvedeva told panel members as a "clean" athlete she never dreamed she could be banned from the Olympics.
    "In 2014, I was 14 years old. I had not even entered the adult national team of my country," she said. For me personally, Pyeongchang should be the first chance to plunge into the unique atmosphere of the Olympic Games. I do not understand why my Russian teammates and I can lose this chance."
    Other Russian athletes have reacted similarly. According to state-run broadcaster RT, Irina Avvakumova, a member of the ski jumping team, said she "did not prepare for so many years just to go and compete without representing my country."
    Figure skating trainer Tatiana Tarasova called the IOC's decision to ban the Russian team "the murder of our national sport."
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be a humiliation to compete without any national symbols.
    The iconic Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wedesday, November 1, signaling 100 days to go until the Pyeongchang 2018 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/specials/sport/winter-olympics-2018&quot;&gt;Winter Games. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    The iconic Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wedesday, November 1, signaling 100 days to go until the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    From ancient Olympia to the icy slopes of Pyeongchang, the flame travels thousands of miles over the course of its journey.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    From ancient Olympia to the icy slopes of Pyeongchang, the flame travels thousands of miles over the course of its journey.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Initially derived from the sun&#39;s rays in a parabolic mirror, the flame starts its epic journey at the Temple of Hera, site of the Olympic Games in ancient times.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    Initially derived from the sun's rays in a parabolic mirror, the flame starts its epic journey at the Temple of Hera, site of the Olympic Games in ancient times.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis had the honor of being the first official torchbearer on this occasion. Here he also holds an olive tree branch as a symbol of peace.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis had the honor of being the first official torchbearer on this occasion. Here he also holds an olive tree branch as a symbol of peace.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Angelis passed the torch to former Manchester United midfielder &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/24/football/manchester-united-park-ji-sung-korea-winter-olympics-2018-pyeongchang/index.html&quot;&gt;Park Ji-Sung&lt;/a&gt;, the most decorated Asian footballer in history and a South Korean icon.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    Angelis passed the torch to former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung, the most decorated Asian footballer in history and a South Korean icon.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Park believes that North Korea&#39;s participation in the Games would send a positive message&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/24/football/manchester-united-park-ji-sung-korea-winter-olympics-2018-pyeongchang/index.html&quot;&gt;, telling CNN Sport in September:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;We have a tricky relationship between both countries, so if they participate that means a lot to our country as well.&quot;
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    Park believes that North Korea's participation in the Games would send a positive message, telling CNN Sport in September: "We have a tricky relationship between both countries, so if they participate that means a lot to our country as well."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    A succession of torchbearers carried the flame to the top of Acropolis Hill, where Greek gymnast Dimosthenis Tampakos (Olympic champion in the rings at Athens 2004) illuminated the columns of the Parthenon.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    A succession of torchbearers carried the flame to the top of Acropolis Hill, where Greek gymnast Dimosthenis Tampakos (Olympic champion in the rings at Athens 2004) illuminated the columns of the Parthenon.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    After completing a week-long tour of Greece, the flame was officially passed to the Pyeongchang organizing committee at a handover ceremony. Greek Alpine skier Ioannis Proios is shown holding the torch at the ceremony in Athens&#39; Panathenaic Stadium on October 31, 2017.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    After completing a week-long tour of Greece, the flame was officially passed to the Pyeongchang organizing committee at a handover ceremony. Greek Alpine skier Ioannis Proios is shown holding the torch at the ceremony in Athens' Panathenaic Stadium on October 31, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    It touched down at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in the safe hands of former figure skating champion Yuna Kim (R) and South Korea&#39;s Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister, Do Jong-Hwan.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    It touched down at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in the safe hands of former figure skating champion Yuna Kim (R) and South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister, Do Jong-Hwan.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yon, then lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Olympic flame&#39;s journey to PyeongChang 2018.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yon, then lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Olympic flame's journey to PyeongChang 2018.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    The honor of being the first to carry the Olympic flame on home soil fell to 13-year-old figure skating prodigy You Young.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    The honor of being the first to carry the Olympic flame on home soil fell to 13-year-old figure skating prodigy You Young.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Just 11 years old when she won her first national championships title in 2015, the teenager said: &quot;It is my dream to represent my country at an Olympic Winter Games and I am working hard to make that dream a reality very soon.&quot;
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    Just 11 years old when she won her first national championships title in 2015, the teenager said: "It is my dream to represent my country at an Olympic Winter Games and I am working hard to make that dream a reality very soon."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    A ceremony to mark the flame&#39;s arrival featured K-pop sensation Taeyang, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/21/sport/big-bang-taeyang-south-korea-pyeongchang-winter-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;honorary ambassador f&lt;/a&gt;or next year&#39;s Winter Games.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    A ceremony to mark the flame's arrival featured K-pop sensation Taeyang, an honorary ambassador for next year's Winter Games.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    The Olympic Flame will be exchanged by 7,500 torchbearers over the coming 100 days as it makes its journey around the Republic of Korea.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    The Olympic Flame will be exchanged by 7,500 torchbearers over the coming 100 days as it makes its journey around the Republic of Korea.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon lights the Olympic torch incheon bridge pyeongchang winter gamesolympic flame temple of hera olympia Pyeongchang 2018 winter olympics Olympic flame at the Temple of Hera pyeongchang 2018 winter olympics First Greek torchbearer for Pyeongchang 2018 Apostolos AngelisSecond torchbearer for Pyeongchang 2018 park ji sungpark ji sung south korea olympic torch pyeongchang 2018Dimosthenis Tampakos olympic flame parthenon acropolis hill athens pyeongchang 2018Greek Alpine skier Ioannis Proios olympic torch panathenaic stadium athens south korea olympic flame arrives plane incheon airport South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon olympic torch incheon bridgeyou young torchbearer winter olympics south koreaFirst torch bearer South Korean figure skater You Young pyeongchang 2018K-pop Taeyang pyeongchang winter olympics 100 days to go PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics torch

    Tourist figures down

    Whether a handful of Russian athletes compete as neutrals or none at all, Russians won't be watching the Games at home, with the All-Russia State Broadcasting Company saying it will not carry the Games without a Russian team.
    Organizers are also likely concerned about a drop in Russian spectators in the stands. According to statistics from the Korea Tourist Organization (KTO), around 18,000 Russian tourists visited South Korea in October, more than any other non-Asian nation except for the US and almost 10,000 more than the next European country.
    Russia hosted the last Winter Olympics, at Sochi in 2014, a competition which "restored Russia's status as a leading winter sports nation," according to a 2015 IOC report, and many could have been expected to attend next year's event.
    The loss of Russian spectators at the Games could be a big blow to the Winter Olympics, which have typically attracted fewer attendees than the Summer Games.
    Lagging ticket sales for the Pyeongchang Games appeared to improve in November, hitting 52%, slightly better than Sochi at the same period.
    Organizers told CNN they had seen a spike in domestic sales after a concert to promote 100 days until the Games, and the subsequent torch relay.
    Tourism to South Korea has already been negatively impacted by ongoing tensions with North Korea, which have cast a shadow over the Games, with most of the venues situated just 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border and tensions with Pyongyang dominating coverage of the country in a key period for Olympics marketing.
    Visits to South Korea in October were down 25% on the same period last year, according to KTO. The country's tourism industry took a big hit earlier this year as China boycotted South Korea over the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system.