Russia ban adds to South Korea's Winter Olympics woes

Story highlights Many prominent Russian athletes suggest they will not compete as neutrals

Visitors to South Korea are down almost 25% compared to last year

(CNN) South Korean Olympic organizers have expressed shock after Russia was banned from taking part in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The absence of one of the world's major winter sports powers from the competition adds another stress for the hosts, who are already dealing with lackluster ticket sales in the shadow of the ongoing North Korea crisis.

Lee Hee-beom, President of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee, said in a radio interview Tuesday he did not expect the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "to go this far."

"We plan to meet with the chairman of the IOC and deliver our message. The message that it's better to allow as many nations, as many athletes to compete," he told South Korea's CBS Radio.

Evgenia Medvedeva is one of several Russian athletes who indicated they may boycott the Games rather than compete as neutrals.

'Murder of our national sport'