Trump's photo op power move is awkward seating arrangements

Washington (CNN) The White House didn't shy away from one of President Donald Trump's top critics in the US Senate on Tuesday: they put Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in the seat right next to the President, making for a really interesting and totally awkward (for Flake, surely) photo op.

Trump took the opportunity to talk about how he's unified the GOP and how they're going to pass a tax reform bill.

"There's a great spirit in the Republican Party like I've never seen before -- like a lot of people have said they've never seen before. They've never seen anything like this, the unity," Trump said.

Flake's on board with the tax bill, but he's also the prototype of how Trump's done the opposite of unify the GOP. Trump basically declared political war on Flake, helping drive him from a re-election bid in Arizona. Flake, for his part, has warned that Trump's leadership could end the GOP. The two do not see eye to eye.

Witness: Trump took one question during the photo op and defended his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations Moore sought relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.