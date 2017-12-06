Story highlights Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege, according to Rep. Adam Schiff

Some legal experts say the White House's involvement could be problematic

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. would not tell House investigators Wednesday what he and his father discussed after reports surfaced about a June 2016 meeting he had in Trump Tower with Russians, citing attorney-client privilege.

President Donald Trump and his son had a conversation this summer after Trump Jr. produced emails about his involvement in the Trump Tower meeting, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and the committee's ranking member who attended the Wednesday session. At the classified hearing, Trump Jr. acknowledged speaking with senior White House aide Hope Hicks to help craft a response to the initial reports, sources said.

But Trump Jr. did not provide details about communications with his father and invoked attorney-client privilege because of the presence of attorneys during the exchange with his father.

"As I understand it, this particular conversation for which they were claiming privilege took place after the emails became public, and, was therefore focused more on the reaction to the publication of the emails," Schiff told reporters. Schiff added that he did not believe one could "shield communications between individuals merely by having an attorney present."

However, Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the committee's Russia investigation, did not express the same concerns as Schiff about Trump Jr.'s response.

Read More