Story highlights Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege, according to Rep. Adam Schiff

Some legal experts say the White House's involvement could be problematic

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. would not tell House investigators Wednesday what he and his father discussed after reports surfaced about a June 2016 meeting he had in Trump Tower, citing attorney-client privilege.

President Donald Trump and his son had a conversation this summer after Trump Jr. produced emails about his involvement in the Trump Tower meeting, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, who attended the Wednesday session.

Trump Jr. did not provide further details and invoked attorney-client privilege because of the presence of attorneys during the exchange with his father, Schiff said.

This is the first time that House lawmakers have questioned Trump Jr. about his interactions with the President around the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, which the younger Trump attended after being promised dirt on Hillary Clinton's campaign and after being informed that the Russian government wanted his father to win the presidency. Paul Manafort, who was then the Trump campaign chairman, along with the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting.

Trump Jr. acknowledged to House investigators Wednesday that he spoke with senior White House aide Hope Hicks -- and not his father -- when first confronted with news reports about the Trump Tower meeting, saying they exchanged text messages, sources said.

Read More