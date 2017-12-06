NASA's employee satisfaction continues to soar, report finds

Story highlights NASA's rankings have earned it the top spot among large federal agencies for six years in a row

Overall, satisfaction rankings rose 2.1 points compared to last year

Washington (CNN) If you're looking to enjoy working for the federal government, apply to NASA -- its employees are the happiest of any large government agency, according to a report released Wednesday that compiled government employee satisfaction data.

NASA's rankings have earned it the top spot among large federal agencies for six years in a row, with an employee engagement score, or happiness rating, of 80.9 out of 100 this year, according to rankings compiled by the Partnership for Public Service.

The survey, which polled more than 200 federal organizations and more than 480,000 federal employees, asked questions such as whether employees enjoyed their work, felt that what they do is important and were willing to put in extra time. Its release comes at a time when President Donald Trump has criticized what he sees as a bloated federal bureaucracy and called for significant budget cuts to non-defense agencies.

Overall, satisfaction rankings rose 2.1 points compared to last year, according to the report.

"The steady increase in employee engagement, which we define as the satisfaction and commitment of federal workers and their willingness to put forth discretionary effort to achieve results, follows a concerted effort by agencies across government to improve how employees view their leaders, supervisors and work experience," an analysis released as part of the report says.

Read More