Kaine seeks data on harassment claims on Capitol Hill

Story highlights The Office of Compliance handles harassment complaints for Congress

Sen. Tim Kaine sent a letter to Susan Tsui Grundmann, the office's executive director

(CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine requested records Tuesday from the Office of Compliance that detail the scope of sexual harassment claims filed against members of Congress, as well as congressional staffers.

In a letter to the head of the Office of Compliance, the office that handles harassment complaints and administers payments, Kaine asked for the number of harassment claims filed in the last decade; the number of claims against members of the Senate and their staffs that ended in "some form of resolution"; and the amount of each settlement paid with taxpayer funds.

In the letter to Susan Tsui Grundmann, the office's executive director, Kaine he plans to publicly disclose the information if the committee provides it.

"In the interest of transparency, I plan to publicly disclose this information because I believe it will provide some insight into the scope of the problem and help determine solutions for preventing and addressing future incidents, Kaine said.

No such breakdown of sexual harassment claims has been previously released by the Office of Compliance.