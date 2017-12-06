Tillerson says opportunity for Middle East peace deal remains

Story highlights "The President is very committed to the Middle East peace process," Tillerson told reporters

Tillerson faced the international backlash against the decision directly

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday there is still "a very good opportunity for peace to be achieved" in the Middle East, despite the Trump administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy to that city.

"The President is very committed to the Middle East peace process," Tillerson told reporters at a news conference from NATO headquarters in Brussels. "He has a team that he put in place almost immediately upon entering the White House."

Early in the administration, President Donald Trump tasked his son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with attorney Jason Greenblatt, with developing an Israel-Palestinian peace process.

But critics and US allies alike have voiced concerns that Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital could jeopardize that effort by damaging US relationships in the region and potentially driving the Palestinians away from the process.

In his news conference Wednesday, Tillerson insisted the process is alive.

