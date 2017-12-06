Steve Bannon wants to destroy the Republican Party

Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon is a misunderstood man.

For most people, he is a symbol of the hyper-partisanship running roughshod in the country, the architect of Donald Trump's "us vs them" campaign in 2016.

And, sure, Bannon doesn't like Democrats. At all. But Bannon's true passion is not the destruction of the Democratic Party. It's the destruction of the Republican Party.

Here are a few of Bannon's more over-the-top attacks:

Read More