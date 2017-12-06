Story highlights
- Following the allegations, both the RNC and the NRSC withdrew their support for Moore
- "It doesn't make any sense. If you believe the victims, you don't give money to the candidates," Sasse said
Washington (CNN)Sen. Ben Sasse blasted the Republican National Committee for financially backing controversial Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, vowing that he would withdraw from fundraising for and donating to the National Republican Senate Committee if it decides to support Moore's campaign.
"It doesn't make any sense. If you believe the victims, you don't give money to the candidates," the Nebraska Republican told reporters on Wednesday after the RNC resumed its support for Moore.
"It's pretty obvious that these political parties stink. They are terrible. The American people aren't impressed with these parties," Sasse said. "They don't think they have their long term future interest at heart and we shouldn't keep pretending that there is some sort of binary choice that's gonna fix this. More people should stand up and admit that these choices are terrible."
Prior to speaking with reporters, Sasse reacted to the news earlier Wednesday morning on Twitter.
"This is a bad decision and very sad day," he wrote. "I believe the women--and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent?"
Sasse tweeted that resuming financial support "sends a terrible message to victims," adding, "If the political committee that I'm a part of (the NRSC) decides to contribute here, I will no longer be a donor to or fund-raiser for it."
Asked about the NRSC's current position on Wednesday, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the committee, pointed to a statement he gave to NBC News on Tuesday in which he said the group's position to not support Moore "will not change."
Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. In some cases, the women who have come forward about the relationships have alleged sexual abuse or assault. Moore has denied all the allegations.
Following the allegations, both the RNC and the NRSC withdrew their support for Moore. But when President Donald Trump endorsed Moore on Monday, the RNC said it would continue fundraising efforts.