"It doesn't make any sense. If you believe the victims, you don't give money to the candidates," Sasse said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ben Sasse blasted the Republican National Committee for financially backing controversial Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, vowing that he would withdraw from fundraising for and donating to the National Republican Senate Committee if it decides to support Moore's campaign.

"It doesn't make any sense. If you believe the victims, you don't give money to the candidates," the Nebraska Republican told reporters on Wednesday after the RNC resumed its support for Moore.

"It's pretty obvious that these political parties stink. They are terrible. The American people aren't impressed with these parties," Sasse said. "They don't think they have their long term future interest at heart and we shouldn't keep pretending that there is some sort of binary choice that's gonna fix this. More people should stand up and admit that these choices are terrible."

Prior to speaking with reporters, Sasse reacted to the news earlier Wednesday morning on Twitter.

"This is a bad decision and very sad day," he wrote. "I believe the women--and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent?"