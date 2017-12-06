Story highlights Ruben Kihuen faces accusations he made multiple unwanted advances on a staffer

"I'm not resigning," he said in an interview outside his Washington office

Washington (CNN) Rep. Ruben Kihuen reiterated Wednesday that he's not resigning but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for re-election in 2018, as the Nevada Democrat faces calls from party leaders to step aside amid allegations of sexual harassment.

"I'm not resigning," he said in an interview outside his Washington office, before saying it again: "I'm not resigning."

Asked about his plans for next year's midterm elections, Kihuen would only say that he wasn't stepping aside in the near future.

"Look, I'm definitely not resigning," he repeated. "That's all I can tell you for now."

He's expected to make a statement about his campaign plans in the next few days.

Read More