US military preparing to accept transgender applicants

Story highlights Trump announced a transgender ban in August but it is yet to be implemented

Last month, a second federal judge blocked enforcement of Trump's ban

Washington (CNN) The Defense Department is taking steps to receive transgender recruits into the ranks as soon as January 1, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

"The Deputy Secretary of Defense and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, supported by a panel of experts will propose consideration recommendations supported by appropriate evidence and information for the accession of transgender persons into the military," US Army Maj. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a written statement.

Just last month, a second federal judge blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's prohibition on transgender individuals serving in the military, which was announced in August.

Judge Marvin Garbis in Maryland wrote in a 53-page ruling last month that currently serving transgender service members were "already suffering harmful consequences" and prohibited the administration "from blocking those challenging the ban from completing their medically necessary surgeries."

Another federal judge had blocked portions of Trump's directive in October.

