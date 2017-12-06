Pennsylvania lawmaker calls fellow rep gay after he touched his arm

Story highlights The incident took place during a state government committee meeting

Metcalfe came under immediate criticism for the comments

Washington (CNN) A Pennsylvania lawmaker is under fire after insinuating that a fellow state representative was gay for touching his arm during a committee meeting.

The incident, captured on a video feed, took place during a state government committee meeting in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday night. Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe was chairing a meeting about land use legislation when state Rep. Matthew Bradford, a Democrat who was speaking at the time, touched his arm.

"Look, I'm a heterosexual," Metcalfe said. "I have a wife, I love my wife. I don't like men, as you might. ... Stop touching me all the time," he said.

"It's like, keep your hands to yourself. Like if you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don't," Metcalfe told Bradford during the meeting.

Bradford began chucking and turned red. A fellow representative can be seen hiding her face with her hand and shaking her head in disbelief.

