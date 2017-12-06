Story highlights Patagonia and the spokeswoman for the Interior engaged in a heated Twitter spat

Washington (CNN) Outdoor retailer Patagonia and the Interior Department continued their public spat over US national monuments Tuesday on Twitter, trading barbs over each others' ties to "special interests."

The company announced Tuesday that it plans to take legal action over President Donald Trump's move to dramatically shrink two national monuments in Utah, a move that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended.

Following that announcement, Zinke took aim at the retailer on a press phone call Tuesday, saying, "You mean Patagonia made in China? This is an example of a special interest."

Zinke also accused Patagonia of lying when it emblazoned the words, "The President Stole Your Land," on the homepage of its website.

On the press call, Zinke labeled that claim "nefarious, false and a lie" because no antiquities protections on the land had been removed -- and added that Patagonia's push was a "blatant lie to fill their coffers."

Read More