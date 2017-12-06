Story highlights "We don't want to pick a side on this," Haley said.

She also said Jewish settlements are 'not a good idea'

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that despite President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the US will not take sides on ownership of the eastern and western portions of the city, including the boundaries of the Old City.

"We didn't say anything about any part of Jerusalem," Haley said Wednesday on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

She said decisions about the ownership of portions of Jerusalem should be made by the Israelis and Palestinians, both of whom claim the city as their capital.

"That's for the two sides to decide," Haley said. "That's not for the United States to decide."

Asked specifically about the Old City, an area in the eastern side of Jerusalem where key holy sites are located, Haley again said the US had not taken a position.

Read More