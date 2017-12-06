Gay man denied a marriage license by Kim Davis is now running against her

(CNN) A gay man who was twice denied a marriage license by Kim Davis has thrown his hat in the ring to run against her for county clerk.

David Ermold, an assistant professor of English at the University of Pikeville, announced his plan to run against Davis for the position of Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky.

Davis made headlines in 2015 when she defied a US Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage and refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. She spent five days in jail for refusing to abide by the court's ruling.

Twice denied

Among those who were denied a license was Ermold and his partner of more than 15 years, David Moore.

Read More