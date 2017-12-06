Romney and Trump spoke following trip to Utah, Conway says

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Mitt Romney spoke by phone following the President's trip to Utah on Monday.

"The President and Gov. Romney spoke, I don't know, 10 hours ago, less than 12 hours ago, and people should know that because otherwise there's speculation," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day."

Conway added that the two have a "great relationship."

Romney and Trump have long been fierce political rivals. Romney called on Republicans to block Trump's path to the presidency in 2016, and shortly after Trump endorses Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore this week, Romney said his election next week would be "a stain on the GOP and on the nation."

On Tuesday, top Trump ally Steve Bannon lashed out at the 2012 GOP presidential nominee during a rally for Moore, saying Romney "hid behind" his Mormon faith to avoid military service in Vietnam.

