5 noteworthy moments from Kellyanne Conway's 'New Day' appearance

(CNN) Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended a few of her boss' recent decisions Wednesday, saying President Donald Trump "has tremendous moral standards."

Here are five of the standout moments from her interview with "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo.

1. During a back-and-forth on Trump's endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Conway responded to questioning from Cuomo about whether Trump's position is one of "political pragmatism" by saying, "The President has tremendous moral standards." She said the White House and Trump find the allegations that Moore pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s "troubling," but remarked that the alleged incidents took place decades ago.

She outlined the President's past statements, saying, "Nobody came forward before. The guy's been on the ballot many times."

Conway said Trump's reasoning for backing the accused man is that he "doesn't want a liberal Democrat representing Alabama in the United States Senate."

