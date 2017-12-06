Story highlights "I'm not a violent person; that is not me," Conyers III said

He was "caught off guard" by his father's endorsement

(CNN) John Conyers III -- who was endorsed by his father, former Rep. John Conyers, to fill his now-empty House seat -- was reportedly involved in an incident that resulted in his girlfriend sustaining a stab wound.

"The DA dismissed the charges, but it's something that causes me a lot of anguish and now it's associated with me," Conyers III told CNN. "I know what happened, and I know I'm innocent. "

The report from the LA County District Attorney's Office concludes that "a misdemeanor domestic battery could not be proven" but shows Conyers III was in a fight with his girlfriend last February that ended with her sustaining a stab wound to her arm that required stitches. The incident was first reported by NBC News and The New York Times.

Conyers III denies having stabbed his then-girlfriend, telling CNN that she pulled the knife on him, there was a struggle and she ended up cutting herself.

"I did not stab her. That's absolutely false. I'm not a violent person; that is not me," Conyers III said. "There was a verbal altercation and it escalated. I didn't try to go grab a knife or do anything with a knife."

Read More