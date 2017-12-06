(CNN) On Tuesday, a group of senators traveled to the White House to have lunch with President Donald Trump. In a classic Trumpian power move, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump, was seated directly next to the President.

Which brings us to this amazing photo -- snapped by AFP's Saul Loeb

President Donald Trump speaks during a White House lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate, including Sen. Jeff Flake, right. | Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

That photo tells you literally everything you need to know about the current fracture within the Republican Party.

Trump, in the foreground, is out of focus but it's clear he is talking. When Trump did talk before lunch with the senators on Tuesday, he defended his decision to endorse controversial Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama. (Hours later, Flake cut a $100 check to Moore's Democratic opponent Doug Jones .)

Flake is in the background but in focus -- the look on his face clear. And what is that look saying? Something like "What the hell is this guy talking about?" Or "How did we get here?" Or "WTF!"