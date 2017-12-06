Story highlights "I got out of the car and ran," Morse told the Post

Conyers announced his retirement earlier this week

Washington (CNN) A former intern for recently retired Rep. John Conyers told The Washington Post that when she rebuffed his sexual advances, the Michigan Democrat referred to a slain female intern.

"He said he had insider information on the case," Courtney Morse told the Post. "I don't know if he meant it to be threatening, but I took it that way."

Morse, who is now 36 years old and said she was 20 at the time of the incident, said Conyers drove her home, put his hand on her hand while her hand was on her lap and propositioned her sexually. She told the Post she rejected his advances and that when she did, Conyers went on to mention the case of Chandra Levy, a Bureau of Prisons intern whose death was being investigated.

"I got out of the car and ran," Morse said, according to the Post.

Levy disappeared in 2001, and her skull was found in a Washington park. Levy's family alleged a romantic connection between Levy and then-Rep. Gary Condit, a California Democrat. Condit was questioned but never charged in connection with the death, and he denied any involvement in it.

