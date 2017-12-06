Why evangelicals are 'ecstatic' about Trump's Jerusalem move

Story highlights For 45% of US evangelicals, the Bible is the biggest influence on their view of Israel

The President's announcement divided American Jewish groups

(CNN) American evangelicals, especially those close to President Donald Trump, hailed his announcement on Wednesday that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But other religious leaders, including Pope Francis and Christians living in Israel, expressed dire concerns that the move would incite unrest in the volatile region.

"I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Trump said in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room. "After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians."

Trump also described the move as keeping a campaign promise that other presidents had failed to fulfill.

Johnnie Moore, the de facto spokesman for Trump's informal group of evangelical advisers, said Jerusalem's status was a key part of the President's outreach to evangelical voters.

"This issue was -- to many -- second only to concerns about the judiciary among the President's core evangelical supporters. President Trump has -- yet again -- demonstrated to his evangelical supporters that he will do what he says he will do," Moore said.

Read More