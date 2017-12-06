Story highlights Rep. Al Green also called for the impeachment of Trump in May

He argued Trump should be impeached for his rhetoric against certain groups

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas plans to force an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump Wednesday on the House floor.

The move, however, is not supported by Democratic leaders, who have pushed aside the idea of impeaching the President.

"I love my country," Green wrote in a letter to his colleagues Tuesday. "For this reason, I will bring articles of impeachment to a vote in the House of Representatives."

The way the forced vote would happen is lawmakers in the House can offer "privileged" motions on impeachment, which means they can force the House floor to consider the subject.

By doing that, it forces Democrats to go on record about wanting to impeach Trump from office.

