Sen. Al Franken under pressure to resign: Live updates

Sen. Al Franken under pressure to resign: Live updatesBy Amanda Wills, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNNUpdated 12:17 PM ET, Wed December 6, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Paid Partner ContentBankrateExperts say CDs will be best money move for 2018 TruliaGetting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now FurthermoreThe habit that makes you overeat The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps Travel and LeisureExplore Seattle's revitalized Pioneer Square