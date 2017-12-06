Democratic senators to Al Franken: Resign

Story highlights Sen. Al Franken is under investigation from the Senate Ethics Committee

Patty Murray, the third ranking member in Senate leadership, joined the call

(CNN) Ten Democratic senators -- seven female and three male -- called on Sen. Al Franken to resign Wednesday, marking the first time any senator has called on the Minnesota Democrat to leave office as allegations of sexual harassment against him continue to mount.

In a statement on Facebook, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote: "While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn't acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve."

Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Patty Murray of Washington, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Kamala Harris of California, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also joined in the call for Franken to resign. He has been accused of inappropriately touching several women.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania was the first male Democratic senator to call on Franken to resign just after noon Wednesday. Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Sherrod Brown also called for Franken to step down.

