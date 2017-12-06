Story highlights Rep. John Conyers resigned amid allegations of harassment

Al Franken scheduled an announcement after calls for him to step down

(CNN) There's a decent chance that this time next week Roy Moore will be a senator-elect and Al Franken will be a former senator.

And that seems to be exactly what Democrats want -- to be the zero-tolerance, anti-harassment party and a foil to the GOP, which has indicated it will likely accept Moore if he wins election next week.

It doesn't matter if it's the dean of the House John Conyers, who resigned Monday after decades of service (since 1965!), or the affable and popular Minnesota senator who was popular on both sides of the aisle and just wrote a book snarkily titled, "Al Franken: Giant of the Senate." If there are credible allegations, you're out -- if you're a Democrat.

Contrast that policy with Republicans, including President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, who are helping Moore, the Alabama nominee who has been accused of pursuing relationships with a number of teenage girls while he was in his 30s and of assault by two of them. Though many GOP senators have said Moore should drop out, it's clear he won't. And it's also clear they'll seat him and count on his vote to pass the tax cut/reform bill they've been banking on. They've also been slow to react to allegations against Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas, who used taxpayer funds to settle a harassment case against him

Side note: It's not easy to get a lawmaker of any stripe to resign. We'll see what Franken does Thursday, but it says something about the pressure they've applied that it's possible both Franken and Conyers resigned despite allegations they disputed.