Trevor Burrus is a research fellow in the Cato Institute's Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies and managing editor of the Cato Supreme Court Review.

(CNN) This week the Supreme Court heard arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case about a baker who refused to design a cake for a gay wedding. Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, had served gay customers for years, but he feels serving a same-sex wedding will violate his religious convictions. The Colorado Civil Rights Commission has allowed black cake-makers to refuse to make cakes for the Aryan Nation and secular cake-makers to refuse to make cakes opposing same-sex marriage, but Mr. Phillips's refusal apparently went too far.

We live in a pluralistic society, and not everyone's convictions fit together easily. Folks with religious convictions don't change their minds over a Supreme Court case, and they certainly don't change their minds because the government forces them to serve same-sex weddings. In fact, they're likely to retrench in their beliefs -- Jack Phillips has said the five-year legal battle has "really helped my faith to grow."

But this case is bigger than Jack Phillips. It's about, let's say, your uncle, a good man who is intensely religious with deep convictions.

It was probably hard enough coming out to your parents, but you let your mom tell your uncle first that you're gay because you didn't want to hear his first reaction. The next few interactions were a little strained, but the connection you always had with your uncle endured. Eventually, everything seemed okay again -- that is, until you invited him to your wedding.

There was some shouting and some praying on both sides. Your uncle thought long and hard on the matter, consulted with clergy and read scripture. In the end, he told you what his conscience required: While he couldn't attend the ceremony, he would be glad to celebrate with you at the reception.