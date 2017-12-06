Eric Garcetti is the mayor of Los Angeles and a former president of the Los Angeles City Council. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Not long after her husband was killed in the Mexican Revolution, Guadalupe fled north with her 1-year-old baby son in her arms. More than a century ago, she crossed the border and arrived in America without immigration documents -- or much else.

Years later, her son Salvador volunteered for and fought in World War II, earned his citizenship through military service, and eventually opened a small business -- a barber shop in South Los Angeles. Salvador was a Dreamer before the term existed -- and he was my grandfather.

My family story isn't unique in this nation of immigrants. And today's Dreamers -- who are American in every way except the papers they hold -- have the same potential and drive to serve their country as my grandfather.

But there's an important difference: Young people brought to the US as children are confronting the prospect of deportation now from the only country they've ever really known.

This is not only cruel -- it's nonsensical.