Netanyahu hails US-Israel ties amid criticism over Trump's Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem (CNN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the strength of Israel-US ties on Wednesday, as leading world figures voiced concern over US President Donald Trump's expected announcement that his country will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there.

While there are challenges, Israel has an "irreplaceable alliance" with the United States that is "very strong," said Netanyahu, in a speech at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference that was largely focused on the threat posed by Iran to Israel and the world.

However, Netanyahu -- who has voiced his support for the move -- made no direct reference to the US' controversial decision on Jerusalem.

The Trump administration on Tuesday cast the landmark step, which Trump will announce Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, as a "recognition of reality" that Jerusalem has long been the seat of the Israeli government. Officials stressed that the decision would have no impact on the boundaries of future Israeli and Palestinian states as negotiated under a final status agreement.

Leaders in the Arab world and elsewhere have strongly opposed the move, saying it risks fueling instability in the region and kills off hopes of a future peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinian factions have already called for three "days of rage" in protest and the US State Department has issued a travel warning for the West Bank and Jerusalem's Old City.

"It means the death knell of any peace process," said Hanan Ashrawi, an Executive Committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who appeared on CNN's New Day.

She railed against President Trump for provoking religious feelings.

"He has disqualified the US sadly from any and all peacemaking and at the same time he has given all extremists and nuts all over the world who are ready to commit acts of violence a perfect excuse."

The announcement would move Trump one step closer to fulfilling his campaign pledge to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem -- a move long sought by Israel, but set aside by previous US presidents due to regional security concerns and the fact the international community had agreed that Jerusalem's status would be resolved as part of a negotiated agreement between Israelis and Palestinians. Both sides claim the holy city as their capital.

No countries currently have their embassy in Jerusalem.

Turkey: 'It will bring chaos'

Ahead of his announcement, Trump spoke Tuesday to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Jordan's King Abdullah.

The conversations prompted statements from each leader's country opposing the plan, warning that it will undermine regional stability and scuttle any hopes of peace for the foreseeable future.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu similarly condemned the move ahead of a meeting Wednesday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Brussels.

"This would be a big mistake. It will bring chaos to the region, not stability and peace," Cavusoglu said. "Turkey's stance is clear. It is not only the Muslim world that is against it, it is the whole world. I told this to Tillerson before, I will repeat it."

A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the reported plan for US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in whole or in part, would be a "red line for Turkey" and could lead to Ankara cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took to his official Twitter account saying the US decision was made "out of despair and debility."

"On issue of #Palestine their hands are tied and they can't achieve their goals," he tweeted. "Palestine will be free. Palestinian nation will achieve victory."

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement quoted by state news agency SANA condemned the Trump administration's plan and urged the Arab world to strengthen its support for the Palestinian people and a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

"This dangerous step by the American administration reveals clearly the United States' disrespect for international law," it said Wednesday.

Kremlin: 'Serious concern'

Other leading international figures have also voiced concern about Trump's expected announcement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a regularly scheduled call Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had spoken to President Abbas on Tuesday and expressed "serious concern for possible deterioration of the situation."

Peskov said Moscow would "like to refrain from commenting about decisions that have yet to be announced" but added that the situation in Jerusalem was "not easy."

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said any action that could undermine an eventual peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians "must absolutely be avoided."

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told broadcaster Sky News that the UK government had heard reports of Trump's anticipated decision "with concern because we think that Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians, a negotiated settlement that we want to see."

In a speech in Vatican City, Pope Francis called for wisdom and prudence to prevail with regards to Jerusalem in order to prevent further tensions in a conflict-torn world.

"I cannot remain silent about my deep concern for the situation that has developed in recent days and at the same time, I wish to make a heartfelt appeal to ensure that everyone is committed to respecting the status quo of the city, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations," he said.

"Jerusalem is a unique city, sacred to Jews. Christians and Muslims, where the holy places for the respective religions are venerated and it has a special vocation to peace."

Israeli response

The Israeli government has welcomed Trump's pledge to follow through with the embassy move.

"This is an historical day. I welcome President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Israel's transportation and intelligence minister Yisrael Katz said Wednesday.

"Whoever does not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel does not recognize the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state."

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party, called on the entire world to recognize a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and urged recognition of Israel's full sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights.

"The new reality in Syria is that Iran is going from boots on the ground to roots in the ground. This is why there is no scenario in which Israel can, or should ever, be expected to return the Golan Heights," Lapid said, speaking at the same diplomatic conference where Netanyahu made his remarks.

"This is also the time for the entire world to recognize united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Policies should not be dictated by threats and intimidation. If violence is the only argument against moving the embassy to Jerusalem, then it only proves it is the right thing to do. Now is the time to do what is right."