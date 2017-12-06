These are your white allies on Facebook

The first, and the one less traveled, leads to a thoughtful, fact-driven exchange of ideas. The second (more popular) route leads to bitter back-and-forth filled with tired stereotypes or racially inflammatory barbs.

I'm a volunteer for a group called White Nonsense Roundup. Who told 70-year-old people of faith that they had no voice? Nobody has said that. Donald Trump wants to approve to an important position in the Whte House a man who has compared feminism to cancer and whose website has done more to normalize racism in this country than any other website on the Internet. The Southern Poverty Law Ceter has received as many reports of hate crimes against Afrian-Americans, Muslims, members of the LGBTQ community and women since the election as it usually receives in six months. How is that 'both sides of this electorate' being disgusting?

When did our tolerance stop be tolerant? When did we stoop to level of name calling our name callers? When did we decide to tell 70 year old people of faith they have no voice? If we represent the tolerance of the world we need to be tolerant. To everyone. Until we let go of our own biases we cannot expect anyone else to do the same. Both sides of this electorate disgusts me. Meditate.

But now, when discussion swerves in the second direction, there's a group of white allies prepared to do the rerouting.

White Nonsense Roundup is a social media watchdog group with about 100 white volunteers. Its goal: to relieve people of color from the emotional labor of engaging with a person's racist or racially insensitive thoughts.

Think of it like roadside assistance for social media debates you're tired of having.

"It's really unfair that we expect people of color to experience racism, but then also explain it to us," the group's co-founder Terri Kempton, a book editor and college instructor, told CNN.

How it started

After Philando Castile's killing in 2016 , Kempton saw a need for proactive involvement by white people like herself in conversations about race.

"I think, as white people, we are taught that intentions are all that matters," Kempton said. "We think that if our hearts are in the right places and we consciously doubt racism, we're good to go. So that was a light-bulb moment to me, where I didn't think intentions are enough."

So, she approached another white friend, Layla Tromble, and together they launched White Nonsense Roundup on Facebook, Twitter and later Instagram

"I thought, 'What about if we take on some of that emotional labor or burden?'" Kempton said. "Because white people are responsible for talking to other white people about racism."

Their idea worked. Since its launch, White Nonsense RoundUp has gained more than 138,000 followers across its different accounts.

One of them is Kevin Tillman, an educator in Oakland, California, who says he uses the service almost every day. Tillman, 40, is a leader in the vegan hip-hop movement and often encounters trolls online.

"It's inspiring. I really appreciate the work that they're doing and I steadily promote them," he said. "And the reality is white folks will sooner listen to them. They're handling things people of color have been handling all our lives."

Chenoa Alamu discovered White Nonsense RoundUp when she came across one of their posts that said it's not the job of black people to educate white people.

"I just couldn't believe what I was reading. It was such a breath of fresh air," said Alamu, a violinist in Springfield, Illinois.

"I feel strong enough and have felt strong enough to have conversations about race on my own. But I was getting tired," she said. "When I saw the (White Nonsense RoundUp) post, that's when I was like, 'Phew, finally somebody white who gets it ... someone willing to carry the burden of racism.'"

The arguments they hear the most

When a volunteer receives a tag notification, they read through the conversation in question and spend time figuring out the best approach. This one dialogue can last a volunteer's entire two-hour shift or it could be one of several conversations they tackle.

Volunteers pretty much see the same well-trodden claims or ideas time and time again in some form or another, Kempton said.

There are some old standbys like, "I'm not racist because I don't see color," or, "Well, I don't personally act racist."

I don't really have any friends of color which is a real bummer but I don't want to seek out friends just because they are black -- that seems wrong in some way too. I live in a very white area so when I see people of color, I make sure to be friendly and be an ally because I'm not sure what else I can do. This quiz makes me uncomfortable, which I'm used to now. I wouldn't say I'm completely 'woke' but I'm closer. I understand the desire not to seek out friends "just because they're black" -- you don't want to generalize/stereotype positively any more than you want to generalize/stereotype negatively. But maybe there's a more organic way to do it. You could try investigating hobbies, interests, groups, classes that seem to have people of color involved -- I don't know where you live or what your circumstances are but you could see whether there's an African-American history class you could take, or a cultural festival you could go to, or a political group you could get involved in or find out more about. I think the solution is probably more about exploring areas where your interests might bring you in contact with PoCs some of whom then might become friends. Does that make sense ? Facebook exchange between a user and a White Nonsense volunteer.

More specific topics also get trotted out: "Cultural appropriation isn't real," "I don't have white privilege because of [x]," "Why is it always about race?" and the particularly thorny refrain, "All Lives Matter."

Occasionally, volunteers receive private messages from other white people asking for guidance on a topic or resources to get educated on their own time.

Sometimes those questions stump the volunteers and founders. In those moments, the group relies on its advisory council -- a group of 9-10 people of color that offer guidance and help plan next steps.

How they keep in good faith

With so many eyes on them, White Nonsense RoundUp only brings on white people who know their stuff. There are no training wheels.

Before they are hired each potential volunteer must provide personal information and respond to four problematic statements in a " firm but compassionate fashion " -- that's a key to the group's mission. They're not out to own trolls, they're out to educate and engage.

For pete's sake, the children want to dress up as a super hero or person they admire, if not a scary character. I think below a certain age (say, 10?) any discussion of racism or cultural appropriation will be lost on them. Let them have their fantasy fun and teach cultural sensitivity when they are old enough to understand. I can say with experience that although the conversation certainly looks different than ones I may have with 20 year olds, you certainly can talk with very young children about race in a thoughful and age appropriate way -- much like conversations about sexuality, gender, religion, and anything else -- and they can get it. I would encourage you to research anti-racist parenting, which encourages parents to start early. Facebook exchange between a user and a White Nonsense volunteer.

Volunteers also submit their social media links for a thorough search, the group says.

If everything checks out to the group's standards, the new volunteer is added to the roster. Each is asked to work a two-hour shift a week, but many choose to do more. The group has volunteers across the country.

Another key to their mission? Stay in the designated lane. Regardless of expertise and enthusiasm, White Nonsense Roundup only pops in when it's invited through a tag. And it leaves a thread when it's clear a troll isn't invested in learning or when the original poster asks the group to stop.

"We're very aware of the tendency of white activists to center ourselves, so we're careful not to pretend we're white saviors," Kempton said.

The group uses published resources, analogies and other rhetorical and educational tools to support their arguments. Many times, rather than riff with their own take, volunteers try to use learning materials already produced by people of color.