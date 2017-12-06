Story highlights A baby boy mistakenly declared dead has now passed away

The boy was one of twins; the second twin, a girl, was stillborn

New Delhi (CNN) A baby boy mistakenly declared dead by an Indian hospital last week, passed away on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, who was treating the baby at the Delhi New Born Center said "we knew from the beginning that he may not survive but we were trying our best."

The baby was born at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, last Thursday but pronounced dead two hours later, the boy's grandfather, Praveen Malik, told CNN.

His mother had given birth to twins but the girl was declared stillborn.

On the way to the cremation ground, the family found the boy still breathing after noticing "some movements" inside one of the polythene bags containing the babies' bodies.

