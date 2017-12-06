Theresa May assassination plot suspect in court

(CNN) A man who allegedly plotted to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared in court Wednesday charged with terrorism offenses.

London based Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, who described himself in court as Pakistani British, was arrested last week and charged on Tuesday. A second man, Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from Birmingham, appeared in court at the same time, also charged with "the intention of committing acts of terrorism." When asked about his nationality in court, Imran said he was Bangladeshi British.

According to court documents, Rahman planned to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street and then seek to gain access to No. 10 -- May's official residence -- "in the ensuing chaos with a view to trying to kill the Prime Minister."

"The secondary attack on No. 10 was to be carried out with a suicide vest, pepper spray and a knife," the document said. Rahman had carried out a "hostile reconnaissance" of the area as part of his preparations and revealed his plan to "attack, kill and cause explosions" in several recorded conversations, according to the allegations.

In a related allegation, Imran is accused of trying to obtain a fake passport in order to leave the UK and travel to Libya.