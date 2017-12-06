These are the top YouTube videos that went viral in 2017

(CNN) YouTube's top viral video in 2017 was a singing man in an oyster costume.

The masked performer was a contestant on Thailand's aptly named singing competition show "The Mask Singer." The man in the mask sings "Until We Will Become Dust," which starts out as a ballad and eventually breaks into a rap.

The video has more than 182 million views on YouTube.

YouTube determined its top trending videos based on time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and other metrics. Here are the other top videos that went viral this year, in order.

-- Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had people dancing all summer, although most people probably didn't have moves like the ones in this choreography.