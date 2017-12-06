'Westworld' resumes production after wildfire delay

(CNN)HBO's "Westworld" is set to resume production on its second season after shutting down operations on Monday due to concern over wildfire activity in the vicinity of the show's set.
"'Westworld' is currently scheduled to resume shooting today," HBO said in a statement to CNN. "The production will have a Fire Safety Officer on set to monitor conditions throughout the day,"
On Monday, "Westworld" and CBS's "S.W.A.T." ceased production as multiple wildfires burned in and around Los Angeles County.
Production on "S.W.A.T." continues to be halted, according to a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series.
"S.W.A.T." films at Santa Clarita Studios in Valenica, California, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.
The show's shut-down was prompted by air quality concerns, according to a statement posted to Twitter from the show's writers.
The Rye Fire is the closest of the four active fires in the Los Angeles area to the sets. It has burned approximately 7,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE, and is five percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Production on "Westworld," a western, sci-fi drama, is based at Melody Ranch Studio in Santa Clarita Valley, California, further south than "S.W.A.T." That set is southeast of the area indicated by fire officials as being of major concern, with relation to the Rye Fire.