'Westworld' resumes production after wildfire delay

(CNN) HBO's "Westworld" is set to resume production on its second season after shutting down operations on Monday due to concern over wildfire activity in the vicinity of the show's set.

"'Westworld' is currently scheduled to resume shooting today," HBO said in a statement to CNN. "The production will have a Fire Safety Officer on set to monitor conditions throughout the day,"

On Monday, "Westworld" and CBS's "S.W.A.T." ceased production as multiple wildfires burned in and around Los Angeles County.

Production on "S.W.A.T." continues to be halted, according to a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series.

"S.W.A.T." films at Santa Clarita Studios in Valenica, California, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

