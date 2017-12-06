(CNN) CBS All Access, the streaming service that brought "Star Trek" back to television, is bringing back another classic property with help from "Get Out" writer/director Jordan Peele.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the return of "The Twilight Zone," the sci-fi, horror anthology that originally ran for five years on CBS from 1959-1964.

"Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said in a statement.

Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" franchise) and Marco Ramirez ("The Defenders") will serve as executive producers, alongside Peele.

The series will join a slate that includes the aforementioned "Star Trek: Discovery," "The Good Fight," and comedy "No Activity."

