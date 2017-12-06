Melanie Martinez, former 'Voice' contestant, responds to rape allegation

Story highlights Heller tweeted her story

Martinez issued a denial

(CNN) A former contestant from "The Voice" is denying a rape accusation made by another female singer.

Melanie Martinez, who appeared on the third season of "The Voice" in 2012, posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday in which she denied an allegation from a female friend who accused her of sexual assault.

Martinez said in the statement that she was "horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller [her female friend]."

"What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time," the statement read. "We came into each other's lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other."

But, according to Heller, things took a dark turn.

